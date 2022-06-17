Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
26C
The 3 Palestinian gunmen that were killed

3 Palestinian gunmen killed, illegal weapons seized in Israeli operation

Israeli forces were operating in Jenin overnight to search for illegal weapons when they came under fire; The troops uncovered M-16 rifles, a "Carlo" submachine gun, loaded magazines and a military vest in the gunmen's vehicle

i24NEWS |
Published: 06.17.22, 08:54
Three Palestinian gunmen were killed Friday morning after Israeli forces responded to gunfire during a West Bank operation to search for illegal weapons.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, three men were killed and eight others wounded in Jenin.
    3 View gallery
    יוסף סלאח, לית' אבו סרור ובראא' לחלוח    יוסף סלאח, לית' אבו סרור ובראא' לחלוח
    The 3 Palestinian gunmen that were killed
    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that soldiers identified a suspicious vehicle stationed at the side of a road when gunmen started firing at troops from inside the vehicle. The soldiers responded with live fire.
    3 View gallery
    הרכב שבו נסעו המחבלים    הרכב שבו נסעו המחבלים
    The vehicle
    (Photo: Reuters)
    Israeli forces were operating in two locations overnight in the Jenin Refugee Camp to locate and confiscate illegal weapons. The deadly exchange of gunfire occurred in the second location.
    Palestinian gunmen also fired at IDF soldiers in the first location and hurled explosive devices at them. The troops also responded with live fire.
    The site of the shooting in Jenin
    After the exchange of gunfire in the second location that left the three Palestinian gunmen dead, the IDF said that illegal weapons were confiscated inside the vehicle including two M-16 rifles, a "Carlo" submachine gun, loaded magazines and a military vest.
    3 View gallery
    הנשק שנתפס ברכב המחבלים    הנשק שנתפס ברכב המחבלים
    The illegal weapons confiscated from inside the vehicle
    (Photo: IDF Spokesperson Unit)
    The Israeli army has increased activity in Jenin and other parts of the West Bank in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks in Israel in recent months that claimed the lives of 19 people.
    Talkbacks for this article 0