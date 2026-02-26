Tel Aviv Marathon to shut down city streets Friday

The Tel Aviv Marathon 2026 will take place Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., with tens of thousands of runners expected to participate across multiple race categories. Police said they are preparing extensive road closures throughout the city beginning at 4 a.m.

Organizers have urged participants to arrive on foot or by train, advising runners to disembark at Tel Aviv University station.

2 View gallery Road closures amid Tel Aviv Marathon ( Photo: Israel Police )

The full marathon, covering 42.195 kilometers (26.2 miles), will begin at 7:15 a.m. Two half-marathon races and a half-marathon for handcycle riders will start earlier, followed by four 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) races and two 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) popular runs. The event is expected to conclude around 1:15 p.m., with roads fully reopening by approximately 1:30 p.m.

About 1,000 police officers, Border Police personnel and volunteers will be deployed along the routes and at gathering and finish areas to manage traffic and ensure public safety.

In north Tel Aviv, closures will affect the Glilot Junction, Street 2040 and Levi Eshkol and Shai Agnon streets. In the east, Weizmann, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL) and Bnei Efraim streets will be closed. Along the coast in western Tel Aviv, vehicle traffic will be barred entirely on Herbert Samuel and Kaufmann streets.

In the south, Shlavim, Ben Zvi, Elifelet and Kibbutz Galuyot streets will be closed, as well as the Nefel Yaffo area and Clock Square.

2 View gallery Tel Aviv Marathon ( Photo: Moshik Shema )

Police said the following roads will also close from 4 a.m.: Rokach Boulevard from Shitrit Street to Dizengoff in both directions; Ibn Gabirol from Shaul Hamelech Boulevard to Shai Agnon in both directions; Shai Agnon from Ibn Gabirol to Levi Eshkol; Levi Eshkol from Einstein to Shai Agnon southbound; Hayarkon, Herbert Samuel and Kaufmann along their full length; Nahum Goldman from Kaufmann to Clock Square; Dizengoff from Exhibition Grounds to Ibn Gabirol; Ben-Gurion Boulevard from Ben Yehuda to Ibn Gabirol; King George Street from Nevi’im to Borochov; and Rothschild Boulevard from Ben Zion Boulevard to Mazeh.

Highway 2 (Derech Namir), between Glilot Junction and Shlomo Goren Street in both directions, will close starting at 5 a.m. and is expected to reopen around 11:45 a.m.

Highway 20 (Ayalon) will remain open in both directions throughout the race. However, entry and exit at the Rokach interchange will not be permitted from 4 a.m. until about 1:30 p.m.