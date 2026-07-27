Nearly three years after the October 7 Hamas terror attack, political leaders, former security chiefs, researchers and policy experts will gather Monday for the National Security Conference organized by the Yedioth Ahronoth Group in partnership with the Institute for National Security Studies.

The conference, to be broadcast live on ynet, will examine Israel’s rapidly changing security, diplomatic, economic and social reality, along with the evolving threats expected to shape the country over the coming decade.

Israel’s new security era: Leaders gather for ynet-INSS conference ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Israel is confronting a new strategic environment following the campaign against Iran and its proxies, broader changes across the Middle East, mounting international pressure and deep domestic challenges.

At the center of the conference will be the first presentation of INSS’s Israel Threat Index, a large-scale study combining a nationwide public opinion survey with assessments from more than 100 experts in security, diplomacy, economics and society.

The study maps both public perceptions and professional assessments of the principal threats facing Israel, including Iran, the Palestinian arena, Israel’s international standing, national resilience and economic challenges.

A special comparative assessment will also examine Israel’s position on the eve of October 7 against its situation today across the security, diplomatic, economic and social spheres.

The findings will seek to answer how Israel has changed since the outbreak of the war and whether the country has entered a fundamentally new security era.

Senior political figures, including party leaders, ministers and coalition and opposition lawmakers, will participate alongside former commanders, security officials, INSS researchers and other experts.

Together, they will discuss emerging threats, opportunities created by the war and possible strategic directions for Israel in the coming years.

Conference program

10 a.m. – Opening of the conference

Israel’s threat assessment: Opening remarks and presentation of key findings

Moderator: Sharon Kidon, ynet journalist and presenter

Brig. Gen. (res.) Yuval Eilon, senior INSS researcher

Preparing for the worst: The danger of losing US support after Trump

Moderator: Nadav Eyal, senior columnist for Yedioth Ahronoth’s weekend supplement

Interview with Maj. Gen. (res.) Tamir Hayman, executive director of INSS

Finding alternative strategic anchors for Israel: ‘What happens when father is gone?’

Moderator: Ron Ben-Yishai, military analyst for ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth

Interview with Brig. Gen. (res.) Assaf Orion, senior INSS researcher and director of the Diane and Guilford Glazer Israel-China Policy Center

Leadership under pressure: Interview with Gadi Eisenkot

Former IDF chief of staff and chairman of Yashar! with Eisenkot

Moderator: Moran Azulay, ynet political correspondent

Leadership under pressure: Interview with Avigdor Liberman

Former defense minister and chairman of Yisrael Beytenu

Moderator: Yuval Karni, political correspondent for Yedioth Ahronoth

Leadership under pressure: Interview with Naftali Bennett

Former prime minister and chairman of Beyachad

Moderator: Moran Azulay, ynet political correspondent

The challenge of national resilience: Did Israel meet the expectations of northern residents?

Moderator: Sharon Kidon, ynet journalist and presenter

Moshe Davidovich, head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and chairman of the Confrontation Line Forum

Dr. Idit Shafran Gittleman, senior INSS researcher and expert on military-society relations

Lee-At Cohen, vice president of planning and strategy at the Northern Renewal Directorate

Noon session

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict: If not conflict management, then what?

Moderator: Elisha Ben Kimon, West Bank correspondent for ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth

Naomi Neumann, researcher at the Washington Institute and former head of research at Shin Bet

Dr. Anat Roth, CEO of the Shiloh Forum

Brig. Gen. (res.) Udi Dekel, head of the INSS program From Conflict to Agreements

The Iranian nuclear threat: Between a negotiated reality and continued enforcement

Moderator: Brig. Gen. (res.) Assaf Orion, senior INSS researcher and director of the Diane and Guilford Glazer Israel-China Policy Center

Avner Vilan, former senior defense official and Iran expert

Danny Citrinowicz, senior researcher in the INSS Iran and Shiite Axis Program

Sima Shine, senior INSS researcher and former head of the Mossad Research Division

Leadership under pressure: Interview with Bezalel Smotrich

Finance minister, minister in the Defense Ministry and chairman of the Religious Zionist Party

Moderator: Moran Azulay, ynet political correspondent

Leadership under pressure: Interview with Benny Gantz

Former IDF chief of staff and defense minister and chairman of Blue and White

Moderator: Amir Ettinger, Knesset correspondent for ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth

Leadership under pressure: Interview with Mansour Abbas

Chairman of the Ra’am party

Moderator: Ofer Shelah, former lawmaker and head of the INSS Israel National Security Policy Program

Leadership under pressure: Interview with Yair Golan

Retired major general and chairman of the Democrats

Moderator: Amir Ettinger, Knesset correspondent for ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth

The brain drain threat: Is Israel’s qualitative national security advantage eroding?

Moderator: Tal Shahaf, technology correspondent for ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth

Professor Tamir Sheafer, president of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Brig. Gen. (res.) and accountant Re’em Aminach, former member of the IDF General Staff Forum and INSS board member

Professor Arie Zaban, president of Bar-Ilan University

Beyond the threat map: Turning risks into opportunities

Moderator: Sharon Kidon, ynet journalist and presenter

Brig. Gen. (res.) Dror Shalom, former head of the Defense Ministry’s Political-Military Bureau and currently a senior adviser at JPMorgan

Situation assessment: Closing discussion

Moderator: Sharon Kidon, ynet journalist and presenter

Maj. Gen. (res.) Tamir Hayman, executive director of INSS