Israel recalls team from Doha ceasefire talks after Hamas makes new demands

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office (PMO) said on Thursday it was recalling its negotiating team from Doha for consultations after Hamas made new demands in its response to mediators attempting to secure a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza.
Senior Israeli officials said the return of the negotiating team does not mean the talks have failed. "Negotiations will continue, but there are serious differences and we face difficult decisions."
A senior Hamas source told Reuters that there was still a chance of reaching an agreement, but it would take a few days due to what he called Israeli "stalling."
The source said Hamas' response to the latest ceasefire proposal included requesting a clause that would prevent Israel from resuming the war if an agreement was not reached within the 60-day truce period.
The source said Hamas was demanding the opening of the Rafah crossing in both directions, further changes to Israel's redeployment of troops and a new mechanism for the release of prisoners in exchange for hostages.
Hamas demanded that 200 convicted terrorists serving life sentences be released, as well as 2,000 Palestinians arrested by IDF troops in Gaza since the war began.
The terror group also demanded to resume delivery of aid into the enclave as it was agreed last January, ending the use of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation that had operated aid distribution centers.
The families of hostages expressed their concern, warning that every passing day poses a mortal danger to their loved ones being held captive by Hamas in Gaza.
They demanded to be briefed on the state of the negotiations. "Another missed opportunity to bring back the hostages would be unforgivable," The Hostage and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met in Sardinia, Italy, on Thursday with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed al Thani without Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who was originally planned to attend. Israeli officials said Dermer and Al Thani would meet if the need arises or if a deal was in sight.
Bishara Bahbah, a Palestinian-American academic negotiating with Hamas on behalf of Washington, said in a social media post that Hamas' response to mediators was positive and it was now up to Israel to conclude negotiations quickly.