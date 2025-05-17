Ex-diplomat: Trump no longer prioritizing Israel in Gulf strategy

Israel is no longer a priority for U.S. President Donald Trump, according to former Israeli diplomat Daniel Shek.

Speaking on ILTV’s Insider, Shek said that if Israel was a priority for Trump a month or two ago, “things have changed.”

“Normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel, which was on the table absolutely and maybe still is, it's no longer a prerequisite for this mega deal that Trump is going to do with Saudi Arabia,” Shek said. “And without the American conditioning on that deal … there will be no normalization with Israel, because the high tech and the technology and the stuff they get without normalization, they don't need political normalization with Israel for that.”

Shek added that regional diplomacy is crucial for Israel, but he believes Trump will move forward with his agenda without truly consulting Israel—something the president has already been doing in recent weeks.

“Trump has a very unpredictable personality,” he added. “And we'll have to just see hour by hour how these things evolve.”

Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, offered a different perspective. He said that Trump has proven “beyond a shadow of a doubt” his friendship and support for the Jewish state.

“He's done more than any other U.S. president to advance Israel's vital interests, its national security interests, its defense, military, and international legitimacy as well,” Diker said. “It's clear also, in 2025, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the first foreign leader to visit the White House. Within weeks, he was re-invited to the White House… I'm not surprised that he has made this a Gulf-first mission for himself. I don't think it means that Israel is unimportant. I think it means he's pursuing a different strategy.”

Diker called Trump’s approach an “Abraham Alliance” strategy with the major Gulf powers. He said it aims to strengthen the U.S. position in the region and eventually turn that into diplomatic gains for Israel.

“Saudi wants normalization with Israel,” Diker said. “We know that the Saudis want a quiet Gaza now... But the main problem is that Israel faces an evil, cruel, radical Islamic enemy that rapes and tortures and kidnaps its neighbors. And if Israel stops the war, we will not get all the hostages back.”

He warned that halting the war would leave Hamas in power and could spark violence not only in Israel, but across the region and the world.

