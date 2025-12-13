Israeli forces kill terrorist after ceasefire line breach in Gaza

Israeli forces shot and killed a terrorist who crossed the Gaza ceasefire line on Friday, posing an immediate threat to troops in the area, the IDF said Saturday.

According to the military, the incident occurred in southern Gaza, where troops from the 7th Armored Brigade combat team identified two suspects who had breached the “yellow line,” the boundary between Israeli-held and Hamas-controlled areas of the enclave. One of the suspects was shot and killed; the second fled the scene.

1 View gallery IDF forces operating in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

“IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the IDF said in a statement Saturday.

The border incident comes as the United States pushes to begin Phase Two of its post-war Gaza stabilization plan, aiming to deploy an international stabilization force (ISF) in the territory as early as next month. U.S. officials say the force would first be deployed in areas currently under Israeli control.

Despite Washington’s ambitions, many countries remain reluctant to contribute troops to the mission, especially as the ISF’s mandate explicitly excludes engaging Hamas in combat. Resistance to Hamas from rival militias has grown, with several of these groups now promoting themselves as viable alternatives for future governance in Gaza.