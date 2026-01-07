Hazardous chemical leak: section of factory collapses in Yeruham

A structure collapsed at the Phoenicia Glass Works plant in Yeruham, and responding fire and rescue teams have warned of a sodium carbonate leak, accompanied by a white cloud in the area.

A structure collapsed at the Phoenicia Glass Works plant in Yeruham, and responding fire and rescue teams have warned of a sodium carbonate leak, accompanied by a white cloud in the area.

A structure collapsed at the Phoenicia Glass Works plant in Yeruham, and responding fire and rescue teams have warned of a sodium carbonate leak, accompanied by a white cloud in the area.