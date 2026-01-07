Hazardous chemical leak: section of factory collapses in Yeruham

According to initial reports, there are no injuries in the collapse of part of the Phoenicia Glass Works factory in Yeruham; Firefighters worked to isolate the complex, and the public is asked to avoid the area

Ilana Curiel
|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Yeruham
Hazard
Danger
A structure collapsed at the Phoenicia Glass Works plant in Yeruham, and responding fire and rescue teams have warned of a sodium carbonate leak, accompanied by a white cloud in the area.
3 View gallery
Collapse of part of the Phoenicia Glass Works plant in Yeruham Collapse of part of the Phoenicia Glass Works plant in Yeruham
Collapse of part of the Phoenicia Glass Works plant in Yeruham

3 View gallery
קריסת מבנה בירוחם הובילה לדליפת חומרים מסוכניםקריסת מבנה בירוחם הובילה לדליפת חומרים מסוכנים
(Photo: Documentation of fire and rescue operations)

3 View gallery
קריסת מבנה בירוחם הובילה לדליפת חומרים מסוכניםקריסת מבנה בירוחם הובילה לדליפת חומרים מסוכנים
Hazmat firefighting teams are at the scene
(Photo: Documentation of fire and rescue operations)
“Hazmat firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene,” a statement said. “The teams are isolating and securing the area, conducting searches, and performing risk assessments according to protocol. At this stage, there are no reports of injuries. The public is urged to avoid the area and follow instructions from emergency and security forces.”
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""