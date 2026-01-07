Hazardous chemical leak: section of factory collapses in Yeruham

A structure collapsed at the Phoenicia Glass Works plant in Yeruham, and responding fire and rescue teams have warned of a sodium carbonate leak, accompanied by a white cloud in the area.
“Hazmat firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene,” a statement said. “The teams are isolating and securing the area, conducting searches, and performing risk assessments according to protocol. At this stage, there are no reports of injuries. The public is urged to avoid the area and follow instructions from emergency and security forces.”