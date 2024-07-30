IDF says it has evidence of reservists' sexual assault of Nukhba terrorist

Military police investigators have some evidence supporting suspicions that reservists deployed at the Sde Teiman instillation holding Nukhba terrorists captured in Gaza, sodomized a prisoner. Among other evidence, the investigators have medical records showing the terrorist was hospitalized with serious injury to his anus. According to the medical findings, he bled from his anus after an object was inserted into it. He was returned to the detention center and continued to receive medical attention there.

The nine soldiers detained for questioning on suspicion of sodomy and rape are awaiting remand.

On Monday a mob including lawmakers broke into the detention facility and into the military court compound in Beit Lid, where the suspects were taken. The suspected assault occurred last month.

Military investigators hoped to continue their probe covertly to collect additional incriminating evidence before raiding the Sde Teiman camp. They intended to detain all suspects simultaneously and had facial covering to avoid recognition, as is standard practice for arrests.

During interrogations overnight, reservists were questioned and provided their initial testimony. Some flatly denied allegations of involvement.

They said the terrorists sometimes made makeshift knives and weapons which is why they are periodically searched. " The prisoner who made the complaint was a Nukhba commander and had authority over other prisoners in the facility. He objected to the search and therefore force had to be used. But while he was fully clothed and without assault to his anus," the soldiers said adding the terrorist was inciting others and had a violent hold on the rest of the prisoners.

Now the military police must determine who among the suspects detained was involved in the sexual assault assuming only one or two were culpable.

Judicial officials told Ynet that the serious suspicions must be investigated. "An internal Israeli investigation is better than an international probe," the said.

"Abuse of prisoners could cause unprecedented damage internationally. Internal investigations protect Israel from the International tribunals in the Hague. If we do not investigate, we are ensuring the political and military leaders end up before those courts and Israel subjected to grave steps. The suspects were detained for questioning and not arrested. They will receive a fair and just due process."

Lawyers for the suspected reservists denied the accusations of rape and said the prisoner refused a search when he was moved to the Sde Teiman facility and was restrained by force.

The military was considering providing extra protection for the Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi after right-wing protesters called her a traitor in a demonstration outside her home on Monday. The IDF said her security had already been bolstered after previous threats were made.

