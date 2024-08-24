Hamas delegation due in Cairo for cease-fire talks, report

A Hamas delegation is expected to travel to Cairo to participate in the talks to reach a cease-fire and hostage release deal, the Qatari-based Al Jazeera network reported, on Saturday.
The Egyptian mediators will deliver Israel's proposals to the Hamas officials regarding the presence of troops on the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah border crossing from the Gaza Strip to Egypt.
Mossad Chief David Barnea and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar returned from Cairo on Thursday after talks with the Egyptians.
According to reports, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to a certain pullback of IDF forces, but this is not seen as facilitating a breakthrough in the talks. Cairo was also opposed to any Israeli presence along the border including the construction of observation towers.
Netanyahu said Israel must maintain control of the area to prevent Hamas from smuggling weapons into the Strip from the Sinai desert in Egypt, and to rebuild their military capabilities.
The IDF posted images showing a tunnel it said was among some 50 underground tunnels and shafts, uncovered near the border. The tunnel was wide and tall enough to allow trucks to drive through.