Hamas delegation due in Cairo for cease-fire talks, report

Qatari-based Al Jazeera says Hamas officials to be presented with the Israeli proposal regarding the Philadelphi corridor and the Rafah border crossing into Egypt

A Hamas delegation is expected to travel to Cairo to participate in the talks to reach a cease-fire and hostage release deal, the Qatari-based Al Jazeera network reported, on Saturday.
The Egyptian mediators will deliver Israel's proposals to the Hamas officials regarding the presence of troops on the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah border crossing from the Gaza Strip to Egypt.
2 View gallery
Benjamin Netanyahu, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Yahya Sinwar Benjamin Netanyahu, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Yahya Sinwar
Benjamin Netanyahu, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Yahya Sinwar
(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky, Reuters)
Mossad Chief David Barnea and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar returned from Cairo on Thursday after talks with the Egyptians.
According to reports, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to a certain pullback of IDF forces, but this is not seen as facilitating a breakthrough in the talks. Cairo was also opposed to any Israeli presence along the border including the construction of observation towers.
Netanyahu said Israel must maintain control of the area to prevent Hamas from smuggling weapons into the Strip from the Sinai desert in Egypt, and to rebuild their military capabilities.
2 View gallery
תוואי תת-קרקע בגובה שלושה מטרים שאותר על ציר פילדלפיתוואי תת-קרקע בגובה שלושה מטרים שאותר על ציר פילדלפי
Hamas tunnel uncovered near Gaza-Egypt border
(Photo: IDF)
The IDF posted images showing a tunnel it said was among some 50 underground tunnels and shafts, uncovered near the border. The tunnel was wide and tall enough to allow trucks to drive through.
