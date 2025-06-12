Watch: Men caught on camera playing with a loaded gun in Tiberias hotel

Prosecutors are expected to file an indictment in the coming days against a resident of Modi'in and a resident of Lod, who were caught on hotel security cameras in Tiberias “playing war games” and “cocking their guns,” according to police.

The two men were seen walking around the hotel shirtless, with one of them captured on video aiming a handgun down a hallway.

The hotel’s head of security approached the pair after receiving reports of suspicious behavior. He noticed that they had thrown the gun into the hotel parking lot in an attempt to hide it.

Police were called to the scene, arrested the two suspects, and recovered the weapon based on directions from the security staff. The firearm was found to be loaded with a full magazine.

During the investigation and review of hotel surveillance footage, officers discovered that the suspects had been “playing war games” in a corridor full of hotel staff and guests, pointing the gun at passersby and at the doors of guest rooms.

A prosecutorial statement was submitted to the Nazareth District Court on Wednesday. The State Attorney’s Office intends to request that both suspects remain in custody until the end of legal proceedings.