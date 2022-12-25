Grandmother of fallen IDF soldier held in Gaza dies at 100

Tzipora Goldin a Holocaust survivor, was lucid to the end; family say she took an active part in the fight to retrieve the body of Hadar Goldin back to Israel; Lapid extends condolences for the family's loss

Matan Tzuri|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Tzipora Goldin, grandmother of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin whose body has been held captive in Gaza by Hamas since 2014, passed away on Sunday at 100.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Goldin, who survived the Holocaust in Poland immigrated to Israel with her family who said she became an indispensable part of the fight to return Hadar back from captivity.
    2 View gallery
    ציפורה גולדין, סבתו של הדר גולדין    ציפורה גולדין, סבתו של הדר גולדין
    Tzipora Goldin
    (Photo: Courtesy)
    Tzur Goldin, Hadar’s brother, said that “she was lucid until the end and took part in every struggle of the family, keeping it together in difficult times.”
    “My grandmother was deeply connected to Hadar, who felt the same about her. She was a strong woman who’s been through a lot in her life. It’s a great loss,” he said.
    Hamas is holding the remains of Hadar and Shaul Oron also killed in the final hours of the 2014 war, as well as two civilians believed to be alive.
    Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid took to Twitter to extend his condolences to the family, writing: “My condolences to the Goldin family for the loss of their grandmother Tzipora, may she rest in peace.”
    2 View gallery
    Hadar Goldin    Hadar Goldin
    Hadar Goldin
    Hadar Goldin was killed in combat on Friday, August 1, 2014, in Rafah when a terrorist emerged from a tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip and detonated an explosive device he was wearing near an IDF force, killing another officer and a soldier from Givati Brigade – Major Benaya Sarel and Staff Sergeant Liel Gidoni.
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.