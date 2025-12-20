China delays renewal of UN force mandate on Syria border

The UN Security Council on Friday failed to adopt a resolution renewing the mandate of UNDOF, the UN peacekeeping force along the Israel-Syria border, for another six months as planned, after China sought last-minute changes to the text.
The council had planned to bring the resolution to a vote at 3 p.m. New York time, but shortly before the meeting, China requested an amendment to the original draft, which the United States rejected. The Chinese request was aimed at adding language addressing Syria’s obligation to deal with foreign fighters, against the backdrop of activity by the Turkistan Islamic Party, which China designates as a terrorist organization and whose fighters operate as part of the Syrian army.
The United States said the resolution could be adopted without consensus, with China abstaining. Russia, however, insisted on consensus adoption and is working to bridge the gaps between the sides.
Last month, Israel took the unusual step of joining a joint UN statement condemning human rights violations in China. Israel’s participation in the US-led statement, for the first time since 2021, marked a shift in policy, as Jerusalem had previously avoided such moves to preserve diplomatic and economic ties with Beijing. Earlier this month, about a week after the condemnation, China responded, saying that certain countries were "slandering China under the pretext of human rights while ignoring the facts.”
In a statement, China said it “has always placed great importance on protecting and respecting human rights, working to improve them in line with contemporary conditions and national circumstances.” It added that some countries, “disregarding the facts, were slandering and smearing China” and interfering in its internal affairs, “in serious violation of international law and basic norms of international relations.” China said it “strongly opposes and firmly condemns these actions.”