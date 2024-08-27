Hamas hostage rescued alive in complex operation in Gaza

Rescued alive, after 326 days in captivity: On Tuesday the IDF rescued alive hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, a resident of the Rahat area who was kidnapped on October 7 from Kibbutz Magen on the border with Gaza where he worked as a guard at the packing house. There are now 108 hostages in captivity, many of them believed to be dead.





The family of freed hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi runs to greet him at Soroka Hospital





Alkadi was rescued alive around noon on Tuesday where he was being held alone in the Gaza Strip, in a complex operation in the southern Gaza Strip by Shayetet 13, the 401st Brigade, Yahalom and ISA forces under the command of the 162nd Division. He is in a stable medical condition and was transferred for medical checks at a hospital, after being questioned by the forces in the field.

Rescued hostage Kaid Farhan Alkadi, 52

Alkadi is married and the father of 11. He lived with his family south of Rahat and was kidnapped while at work as a security guard.

Hathem, Alkadi's brother, said the family was "happy to receive the news," of his rescue. "We're thankful for everyone and hope to see him returning to health," he added.

He is one of six Bedouins kidnapped in the October 7 massacre: Samer al-Talalqa, 25, who was accidentally shot to death by the IDF along with Alon Shamriz and Yotam Haim; and Yousef al-Ziadna, 49, from the Rahat area who was kidnapped with his children Hamza, 22, Bilal, 18, and Aisha, 17. Aisha and Bilal were released in the hostage deal with Hamas at the end of November last year. Hamas also holds Hisham al-Sayed a Bedouin Arab Israeli civilian who has been held in the Gaza Strip since 2015.

Greeting Kaid Farhan Alkadi upon his arrival at Soroka hospital





The family of rescued hostage Qaid Farhan Alkad arrives at Soroka hospital to meet him

Last month, in a bid to assist the Alkadi family, the prosecutor's office agreed to a plea deal for his brother, Jama, the main defendant in one of the flagship cases against extortion of fees for protection. "There was a desire to make it as easy as possible for the accused and his family during the difficult period they are going through," the prosecutor's office explained at the time.