Victory for gun owners in California as federal court overturns open-carry ban

’s ban on openly carrying firearms in most parts of the state is unconstitutional, finding it violates the Second Amendment.

sided with gun owners and held that the ban in counties with more than 200,000 residents infringes on constitutional gun rights. About 95% of California’s population lives in counties of that size. California has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States.

Federal Judge Lawrence VanDyke, appointed by President Donald Trump, wrote that the state law does not withstand a landmark 2022 Supreme Court ruling on gun rights. That decision, issued by a 6-3 conservative majority, established a new legal test requiring gun regulations to align with the nation’s historical tradition of firearms regulation.

