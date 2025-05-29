'Israel no longer has Trump's full attention'

The tide has changed in Washington, and Israel no longer has as much of U.S. President Donald Trump’s attention as it once did, according to Olga Deutsch, vice president of NGO Monitor.
Speaking on this week’s episode of ILTV Insider, which examined where Israel stands after 600 days of war, Deutsch said, “Everyone was very optimistic and very excited when Trump won the elections, but I think that there was a window of three, four months where we needed to sort of leverage and maximize the pretty much absolute support we were receiving from Washington. But the tide, the winds, have changed.”
Deutsch noted that Trump’s focus has now shifted to securing a deal in the Middle East. She warned that unless Israel decides what it wants and how it intends to participate in any potential agreements, the price it will have to pay to be part of the deal may be even greater than originally expected.
