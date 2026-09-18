Trump says US gains permanent Greenland security control, plans major military buildup

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that Washington had reached an agreement with Denmark and Greenland that he said gives the United States “permanent control over security, and all other needs” in the strategically vital Arctic territory, while Danish and Greenlandic leaders stressed that the pact preserves Danish sovereignty and Greenland’s right to self-determination.

Trump said in a lengthy post on Truth Social that the agreement would address all U.S. security concerns in Greenland at no cost to Washington and give the United States broad authority over potential military activity and sensitive foreign investment on the island.

Trump announces ‘infinite’ Greenland security deal as Denmark stresses sovereignty ( Photo: AFP, Chris Christophersen / shutterstock )

“At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America,” Trump wrote.

He added: “From now on, no U.S. adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval.”

The Danish government confirmed that Denmark, Greenland and the United States expect to sign an agreement next week on strengthening security in the Arctic and North Atlantic on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. The pact will still have to undergo the necessary parliamentary procedures before entering into force.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described it as an agreement that would strengthen security for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States, as well as NATO and Europe.

Crucially, however, Frederiksen said the agreement “recognizes the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and the Greenlandic people’s right to self-determination,” language that stops short of Trump’s broader characterization of permanent U.S. “control.” Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen likewise said the pact recognizes Greenland’s interests and place in international cooperation.

Trump: ‘There is no end’

Trump portrayed the agreement as the culmination of more than a century of U.S. interest in Greenland.

“For over 100 years, Presidents have known the strategic importance of Greenland, but NONE of them were able to do anything about it,” he wrote. “I am proud to be the President that permanently and conclusively addressed this very important situation.”

“This is an ‘Infinite Life’ Agreement, there is no end!” he added.

Trump said the United States would now move quickly to expand its military footprint on the island.

“We will immediately begin the process of developing a large Military presence in the appropriate part of Greenland, of which there are many,” he wrote. “We will work with the people of Greenland in its development and construction.”

Trump called the agreement beneficial to the United States, Denmark, Greenland and their allies, adding: “We will be very protective of it! This is a dream come true for the United States of America, one that is very important, historic, and special.”

The United States already has longstanding defense rights in Greenland under a 1951 agreement with Denmark, while the new pact is expected to significantly expand the American military role there.

Years of pressure over Greenland

Greenland, the world’s largest island, is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Its location between North America and Europe gives it major strategic importance in the Arctic, and it also holds substantial mineral resources.

Trump has repeatedly sought greater U.S. control over Greenland, first raising the possibility of buying the island during his first term and reviving the idea much more aggressively after returning to the White House. In recent months he had repeatedly declined to rule out using force to obtain it, straining relations with Denmark, a NATO ally.

Frederiksen had firmly rejected those demands. Earlier this year, she said Greenland was “not for sale” and stressed that Denmark was prepared to defend all of its territory.

The emerging agreement appears to stop well short of transferring sovereignty or ownership to the United States. Reuters reported shortly before Trump’s announcement that negotiations centered instead on an expanded U.S. military presence, possible use of Greenlandic territory for Washington’s Golden Dome missile defense system and restrictions on Chinese influence on the island.