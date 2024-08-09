Iranian disagreements: IRGC want to attack Tel Aviv, president hesitant

An internal Iranian dispute between the new president, Masoud Pezeshkian , and members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Crops (IRGC) is complicating Tehran's response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on its soil, which it attributed to Israel.

The British Telegraph reported on Friday that IRGC members are demanding a direct attack on military bases in the Tel Aviv area and other cities, while the new president insists on targeting "Israeli bases" in neighboring countries.

4 View gallery Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ( Photo: EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH )

Pezeshkian, who was elected president of Iran last month and sworn in last week, has promised to rescue Iran from international isolation and the sanctions imposed on it. He seeks to improve Iran's relations with the West and bring the country back into the nuclear agreement.

Pezeshkian is considered part of Iran's more moderate and reformist camp, in contrast to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who leads the regime's extremist camp. Iran’s supreme leader has the final say in all state matters and will ultimately decide how Iran will respond to Haniyeh's assassination.

The Guardian reported that, amid heavy international pressure on Iran to show restraint in its response and avoid a dramatic escalation in the region, the country may attempt to target those believed to be responsible for Haniyeh's assassination: the Mossad or bodies linked to it. The report aligns with Pezeshkian's stance.

Advisors to the Iranian president told the Telegraph that the IRGC is trying to "undermine” him with their demand for a harsher response against Israel. One of Pezeshkian's close advisors told the British outlet that Pezeshkian is concerned about the consequences of a direct attack on Israel.

4 View gallery Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, IRGC chief Hossein Salami ( Photo: AP, EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH )

"Any direct attack on Israel would have serious consequences," the advisor said. He noted that in the previous attack in April, "We were lucky that Iran did not go to an all-out war with Israel last time and maybe not this time."

Iran International, associated with the Iranian opposition, reported this week that Pezeshkian urged Khamenei to refrain from attacking Israel. Recent increasing reports suggested Iran is reconsidering its response to Israel over Haniyeh's assassination and is considering, among other options, an "indirect" attack on Israeli targets.

According to a Pezeshkian advisor quoted by the Telegraph, the Revolutionary Guards' insistence isn't about the "humiliation" they suffered, but rather their desire to undermine the reformist president, who wasn't Khamenei's preferred candidate.

On Thursday, Iran announced live-fire exercises on its western border, leading several countries to warn their pilots to avoid Iranian airspace. This also raised concerns Iran might use the opportunity to attack Israel, but that wasn't the case.

4 View gallery Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ( Photo: EPA/LEADER OFFICE HANDOUT )

"These recent exercises in the country’s western border are just to intimidate Mr. Pezeshkian. Sepah [the IRGC] is very insistent on targeting Israel and they think it is easy," another advisor to the Iranian president said.

The advisor told the Telegraph that Iran could strike locations associated with Israel in Azerbaijan, which borders Iran, or in Iraqi Kurdistan “and let these countries know before that and get done with the whole drama.”

"The president does not feel humiliated as it happened hours after he was sworn in. We can arm Hezbollah with more sophisticated weapons and letting them fight with Iran’s support,” he added. The Telegraph also reported that those close to Pezeshkian “believe the negligence of Haniyeh’s security was intentional to drag Mr. Pezeshkian into war”.

"There have been lengthy and intense discussions where Mr. Pezeshkian has been trying to persuade IRGC commanders to avoid actions that could spiral out of control," the advisor noted.

4 View gallery Hezbollah forces in Lebanon

"He is aware that the IRGC aims to draw the country into a war, yet he is determined to uphold the promises he made during his presidential campaign which included providing peaceful life conditions for people. Using his influence within the leader’s office, he is working to prevent the IRGC from plunging Iran into war.”

On the other hand, an IRGC official told the Telegraph the organization believes Pezeshkian is "worried about his position," but added that "few people in the IRGC listen to him. The number one consideration is still striking Tel Aviv with Hezbollah and others at the same time. There has been discussion within the forces on how to block Mr. Pezeshkian’s efforts."