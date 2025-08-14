Combat reservist found dead near Tiberias in IDF’s 17th suicide case this year

Last week, after months of withholding the data, the IDF revealed its suicide statistics: there were 21 cases in 2024, 17 in 2023 and 14 in 2022. Until now, the military had insisted on waiting until the end of each year before releasing the figures.

Last week, after months of withholding the data, the IDF revealed its suicide statistics: there were 21 cases in 2024, 17 in 2023 and 14 in 2022. Until now, the military had insisted on waiting until the end of each year before releasing the figures.

Last week, after months of withholding the data, the IDF revealed its suicide statistics: there were 21 cases in 2024, 17 in 2023 and 14 in 2022. Until now, the military had insisted on waiting until the end of each year before releasing the figures.