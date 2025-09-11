Manhunt for Charlie Kirk assassin widens; suspected rooftop sniper caught on camera

A massive manhunt continues Thursday for the suspect in the fatal shooting of prominent conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kirk was shot in the neck during a debate event at Utah Valley University in Orem, and two individuals detained overnight have since been released, authorities said.

"There are no current ties to the shooting with either of these individuals," the statement said. "There is an ongoing investigation and manhunt for the shooter." The suspect remains at large, Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference four hours later.

Running on the roof, suspect caught on camera moments after Charlie Kirk shooting

5 View gallery Footage shows suspected shooter on rooftop at Utah Valley University as crowd drops in panic

In a video message taped in the Oval Office and posted to Trump's Truth Social online platform, the president vowed that his administration would track down the suspect. "My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it," Trump said.

Law enforcement said the shot was fired from the rooftop of a neighboring building, approximately 137 yards (about 125 meters) from the stage where Kirk spoke. Video captured in the immediate aftermath shows a figure running across the rooftop as attendees dropped to the ground in panic.

US President Donald Trump pays tribute to Charlie Kirk in the Oval Office

5 View gallery Map shows building rooftop where gunman opened fire ( Illustration: New York Times )

During the search, armed officers conducted door-to-door sweeps across the campus. Investigators also circulated images of a person of interest on phone screens and asked passersby for help identifying an individual described in the probe. The New York Times reported that additional footage from a different angle shows a person lying on the rooftop, possibly the shooter.

Experts described the attack as a meticulously planned “sniper style” assassination. CNN’s law enforcement and intelligence analyst John Miller noted the single long-distance shot—and absence of restraint—suggest a professional strategy: “It appears not to be a spontaneous event, but something planned,” he said.

GRAPHIC - Viewer discretion advised: Moment pro-Israel conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot in Utah ( Video: from social media )

5 View gallery Armed officers go door-to-door on campus, showing image of person of interest on phone screen ( P hoto:George Frey/Getty Images )

Cellphone video clips of the killing posted online showed Kirk, 31, addressing a large outdoor crowd on the campus, about 40 miles (64 km) south of Salt Lake City, around 12:20 p.m. MT (1820 GMT), when a gunshot rang out. Kirk moved his hand toward his neck as he fell off his chair, sending onlookers running. The university confirmed only one shot was fired.

In another clip, blood could be seen gushing from Kirk's neck immediately after the shot.

5 View gallery By candlelight and in MAGA hats: Memorial for Kirk in Seattle draws US and global mourners ( Photo: David Ryder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP David Ryder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

5 View gallery ( Photo: David Ryder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

Reports indicated around 3,000 people were present in the audience. Security was reportedly lax: just six campus officers were on duty, alongside private security hired by Kirk. A local reporter, Emma Pitts of the Deseret News, testified there were no bag checks or equipment screening at the entrance.