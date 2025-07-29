Despite rape allegations, Likud lawmaker Hanoch Milwidsky appointed head of Knesset Finance Committee

In a highly contentious move, the Knesset House Committee on Tuesday approved the appointment of Likud lawmaker Hanoch Milwidsky as chair of the Knesset Finance Committee, just four days after he was questioned by police on suspicion of rape, indecent acts and witness tampering.

The decision was passed with a 9–6 majority, despite intense political pressure and calls to delay the vote until the investigation concludes. The Finance Committee later confirmed the appointment with a final vote of 10 in favor and seven against. Milwidsky did not attend the hearings.

The move drew sharp criticism from opposition lawmakers, who read aloud parts of a complaint submitted by a woman accusing Milwidsky of rape. Coalition Chair Ofir Katz dismissed the concerns, asking: “If it was so serious, why didn’t she come forward the day after, and only now after two years?”

Likud lawmaker Tally Gotliv stood firmly by Milwidsky. “There’s no such thing as the prosecution not summoning someone for a full year if there’s a real case. The complaint, based on what we know, doesn’t even justify a summons. They don’t understand the presumption of innocence. They’re calling someone a rapist before the case is even closed. We have a coalition majority, so I urge you—vote for Hanoch,” she said.

The debate nearly devolved into a physical altercation. Vladimir Beliak of Yesh Atid and Knesset Deputy Speaker Nissim Vaturi of Likud traded insults, calling each other “absolute zero.” Vaturi also lashed out at lawmaker Naama Lazimi’s aide, calling her, “Idiot,” “Criminal,” and “Stupid.”

Lawmaker Oded Forer of Yisrael Beiteinu slammed the entire process. “If a soldier fighting in Gaza or one of the hostages saw what this Knesset is dealing with, they’d be ashamed. This is an appointment born in sin. You’re pushing appointments to grease the wheels for your draft-dodging law instead of addressing your government’s failures.”

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid called the appointment “a red line—even by their twisted standards. It normalizes harm against women. This is a misogynistic coalition that’s tearing Israeli society apart.”

Yisrael Beiteinu Chair Avigdor Liberman added: “In any normal country, a member of Knesset suspected of rape wouldn’t even come near the chair of the Finance Committee. Under Netanyahu, he gets promoted.”

Milwidsky responded after the vote: “There’s a vast gap between what’s being broadcast in the media and what actually happened. I’m confident that once the details emerge, decent people will understand the situation better. I haven’t taken any criticism personally.”

Milwidsky was interrogated on Friday by the Lahav 433 serious crimes unit for about five hours. He was questioned over allegations that he raped a woman in a hotel room and later pressured her to give false testimony, allegedly while serving as legal counsel for the Kabbalah La’Am nonprofit organization. Milwidsky denied all charges and claimed the complaint was politically motivated.

Before the vote, leaders of Yesh Atid, National Unity, and the Democrats—Merav Ben Ari, Pnina Tamano-Shata, and Efrat Rayten—issued a joint statement condemning the appointment. “Appointing a rape suspect to a senior role in the Knesset undermines not only the dignity of this institution and public trust, but above all deals a critical blow to the fight against sexual violence,” said Tamano-Shata.

Ben Ari added: “The automatic rallying of the coalition—led by Likud—around a rape suspect is disgraceful. And they’re not alone. They’re supported by the ultra-Orthodox parties, Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism—those who claim to fear God. Anyone who votes to appoint a rape suspect is complicit, just like those who knew and stayed silent.”

Rayten called the vote “a shameful, dangerous moment that will go down in the history books of this coalition. From cigars to ‘sex crimes are nothing.’ The Knesset should be a beacon for Israeli society. This is another brick in the wall of crumbling public trust.”

Benny Gantz, chair of National Unity, asked: “Have we lost our minds? What message is the coalition sending to sexual assault survivors today? Is there not one righteous person left in Likud or this coalition who will stand up and say: Enough?”

The police are also considering summoning another woman who never filed a formal complaint but claimed Milwidsky tried to sexually assault her more than a decade ago. She alleged that while working with the Kabbalah organization, he physically grabbed and attempted to assault her in her home.

Likud, meanwhile, has stood firmly behind Milwidsky. A party statement claimed the investigation was “politically motivated” and accused Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara of launching “wild and baseless investigations” against coalition members. “This is a political witch hunt designed to undermine the elected government.”