Dutch Wilders calls for deportation of Muslim 'scum', IDF launches rescue mission

The IDF says it is preparing to send cargo planes with medical teams to extract Israelis from Amsterdam after the violent attacks on Israeli soccer fans that wounded at least 10

Itamar Eichner, Yoav Zitun|
Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders on Friday called for the Muslim rioters who attacked Israelis on the streets of Amsterdam to be deported.
"Looks like a Jew hunt in the streets of Amsterdam. Arrest and deport the multicultural scum that attacked Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters in our streets. Ashamed that this can happen in The Netherlands. Totally unacceptable," he said in a post on X

Wilder's said The authorities will be held accountable for their failure to protect the Israeli citizens.
The IDF was preparing to send planes with medical teams to extract Israelis from the Dutch city.
Israelis violently attacked by Muslim rioters in Amsterdamn
Israelis attacked in Amsterdam

" The IDF Homefront Command will lead the rescue mission with the cooperation of various IDF directorates, branches, and Israeli security authorities," the military said in a statement.
The Transportation Ministry said it instructed Israeli carriers El Al and Israir to add three flights to Amsterdam to extract Israelis after the violent attacks against Israeli soccer fans overnight. Three regularly scheduled flights will operate as planned.
