Gaza-bound flotilla activists say unidentified vessels approached, vow to keep sailing | Watch live

Gaza flotilla activists announced Wednesday morning that they had reached the same point where Israel stopped a previous flotilla, about 200 kilometers from the Gaza Strip. According to the organizers, there is “increasing drone activity above the flotilla,” and they expect developments in the coming hours. “We have entered a high-risk zone. Stay alert,” they wrote. The activists are broadcasting the voyage live from cameras installed on board.

They claimed that unidentified vessels approached several of the ships, some with their lights off, prompting participants to implement security protocols in preparation for possible interception. The unidentified vessels later withdrew, and the activists said they are continuing their voyage to Gaza.

Gaza flotilla

One activist, Tiago Ávila—who also attended the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in February—said he published footage of an Israeli vessel that approached the flotilla. He alleged the ship disrupted his communications equipment and carried out “very dangerous maneuvers” around the boats. “Despite the loss of electronic devices, no one was injured, and we are continuing,” he said.

Following this activity, live broadcasts from several of the vessels were interrupted.

2 View gallery The Gaza flotilla’s location, as recorded on the website at 7 a.m.

Until recently, the flotilla was escorted by ships from Italy, Turkey, and Greece, but in Israeli territorial waters, it is expected to sail alone. The Israeli military has warned flotilla leaders—including climate activist Greta Thunberg—that they will not be allowed to reach Gaza’s shores. Israel has said that if the group wants to deliver humanitarian aid, they can dock at Ashdod port, unload their cargo there, and Israel will transfer it to Gaza. The activists have so far refused that offer.

2 View gallery Greta Thunberg on one of the Gaza-bound flotilla ships ( Photo: Stefanos Rapanis/ Reuters )