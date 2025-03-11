Damascus reportedly reaches deal with Druze as Kurds integrate into Syrian state

Syria’s government has reportedly reached an agreement with Druze leaders in the southern province of al-Suwayda, marking a significant shift in the region’s relationship with Damascus after years of unrest. However, no official confirmation of the deal has been issued.

According to Qatar-based Al-Araby, local sources say the agreement between the Syrian government and community leaders in al-Suwayda will reintegrate the province into state institutions. As part of the deal, 300 security personnel will be deployed to the province. Additionally, 600 local residents whose legal status was settled will be reinstated into the police force.

The Syrian government has already appointed a new police commander and a deputy in al-Suwayda, while a second deputy will be selected from the province’s Druze population, according to the report.

The agreement comes amid broader efforts by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to consolidate control over autonomous regions. A separate deal signed Monday with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will see Kurdish forces merge with the Syrian military and place key Kurdish-controlled institutions, including border crossings, prisons, and oil fields, under government authority.

Under the agreement with the SDF, the Kurdish population will be granted constitutional recognition as an "indigenous community" in Syria. The deal also requires Kurdish leaders to support efforts to combat remaining Assad loyalists and other security threats while rejecting any aspirations for independence.

Mazloum Abdi, the SDF commander, called the agreement "a real opportunity to build a new Syria." Reports emerged Monday that a Syrian government military convoy was already moving toward al-Hasakah province, suggesting implementation had begun.

Despite the agreements, skepticism remains among local populations. Aziz Biro, a resident of Qamishli, warned that key issues, such as restoring Kurdish lands seized under previous Syrian policies, remain unresolved. "This is an agreement for the sake of an agreement," he said.

While the Kurdish deal is already in effect, the reported agreement with the Druze has yet to be officially confirmed. If implemented, both deals would mark a major expansion of Syrian government control over previously semi-autonomous regions.