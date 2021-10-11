Ronen Bar named as next Shin Bet director

Israel's government on Monday officially approved the appointment of Ronen Bar as the new director of the Shin Bet domestic security agency.
The current deputy head of the agency was approved for the role despite an anonymous letter received by the supervising committee, accusing the candidate of unspecified, “inappropriate behavior”.
But the Goldenberg Committee for Senior Appointments said on Friday it found nothing improper about his conduct and approved the nomination.
Bar, 55, is married and has three children. He has a bachelor's degree in political science and philosophy from Tel Aviv University and a master's degree in public management from Harvard University.
While in the IDF, he served in the elite Sayeret Matkal unit and then entered the ranks of the Shin Bet as a field agent.
He was tapped to lead the Shin Bet's Operations Division in 2011, became head of the service’s resource development department in 2016 and was appointed the deputy head in 2018.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Bar "a daring fighter and an excellent commander. I have no doubt that he will lead the agency to new highs of excellence in the name of Israel's security."
"Bar grew from among the agency's ranks, where he made enormous contributions to the security of the country and its citizens. I'm sure his appointment will raise the Shin Bet to new heights," he said.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz applauded Bar's appointment, saying on Twitter that, "we have known each other for many years, and I'm certain you will carry out your role with dedication, professionalism and bring the agency to new heights."
"I can only say thank you to the Prime Minister for both - trust and support, I look forward to working with our excellent employees," said Bar.