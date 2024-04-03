250,000 tons of food, 3.3 million cubic meters of water: Israel's aid to Gaza since start of war

The state responded to an appeal to the Supreme Court on Tuesday made by various human rights groups who claimed that Israel doesn't provide and even prevents the supply of humanitarian aid to the civilian population in Gaza, and provided data on the extent of the aid provided since October 7.
The state noted that since the beginning of the war until the end of March, over 252 tons of food have been brought into the Gaza Strip in 12,000 aid trucks, over 3.3 million cubic meters of water were delivered, and 20 tons of medical equipment including two million vaccines doses of for various diseases were provided.
The appeal argued, "That Israel's failure to take immediate and effective steps to increase aid to all residents of the Gaza Strip constitutes a blatant violation of its obligations under international and Israeli law, both as a combatant and as an occupying power, and of the interim ruling issued by the International Court of Justice."
The state detailed in its response that since the beginning of the war until March 28, 11,954 aid trucks containing 252,585 tons of food entered the Strip, including the facilitation of 401 cooking gas tanks. It was further noted that the quantity of food trucks entering the strip since October 7 is significantly larger than the number of trucks that entered before the war.
In addition, it was detailed that since the start of the war until March 23, the pipelines to Gaza provided over 3.3 million cubic meters of water. Additionally, until March 28, Israel allowed the entry of 1,409 aid trucks carrying 28,100 tons of water through various border crossings.
In addition to these efforts, Israel coordinated the establishment of two additional water lines through the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which extend from Egypt into the Rafah area and have been operating since December 2023, providing 3,400 cubic meters per day. From their establishment until March 23, the new lines supplied 195,000 cubic meters of water.
Regarding the entry of electricity and fuel, the state noted that prior to the fighting, Gaza's electricity consumption, sourced from Israel, stood at 50%. However, with the onset of the war, nine out of 10 high-voltage lines were damaged by missiles fired by terrorist organizations in Gaza.
Additionally, the state clarified it doesn't restrict the volume of medicines and medical equipment going into the strip, and as of March 28, 1,705 trucks carrying 19,805 tons of medical equipment entered Gaza. Israel also allowed the entry of 105 new ambulances into the Strip, donated by various countries.
Moreover, the State of Israel maintains connections with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) organization to monitor the need for vaccines in the Strip and has allowed the entry of 458,636 vials containing 2,286,330 vaccine doses for various diseases.
"For these reasons," the state emphasized in its response, "the request for the appeal should be postponed."