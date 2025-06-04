Interview: Iran inches closer to nuclear weapons as talks stall

As Iran inches closer to nuclear breakout capacity, global concern is reaching new heights. According to a recent report, the Islamic Republic now possesses enough enriched uranium to build up to nine nuclear weapons—raising alarm bells across Israel, the U.S., and beyond.
ILTV was joined on Tuesday in the studio by Ben Sabti, an Iran expert at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS). Sabti weighed in on the latest proposal by the U.S. aimed at reviving nuclear negotiations—a deal Iran appears poised to reject. Instead, Tehran insists on continuing its uranium enrichment, even as it bolsters air defenses in anticipation of a possible strike.
The interview explores whether Iran is stalling negotiations in hopes that a future Trump administration will take a softer stance—or avoid military action altogether. It also looks at how internal opposition within Iran could factor into the regime’s strategy, and whether an Israeli or American strike could trigger broader change in the country’s leadership.
With tensions escalating and time running out, Sabti offers critical insight into one of the most pressing security threats facing the region today.
Watch the full interview: