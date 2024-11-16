Iran secretly elected its next leader, report says

Tehran has secretly chosen Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Iran's Supreme leader Ali Khamenei, as the next head of the country, Iran International, a Persian-language international media outlet with ties to Iranian regime opponents reported on Saturday.
According to the report, Mojtaba may assume the role even before the death of his 85-year-old father, who is reportedly suffering from a severe illness.
The report claimed that 60 members of Iran's Assembly of Experts convened on September 26 in an exceptionally unusual meeting at the elder Khamenei's demand. They were instructed to decide on the succession immediately, without prior notice and under strict confidentiality.
Despite initial opposition to both the decision and the process, the assembly ultimately reached a unanimous agreement to designate Mojtaba as the successor following the leader's and his representatives' insistence, which allegedly included direct threats.
The assembly resolved to maintain maximum secrecy over the decision due to fears of widespread public protests. Members were warned to keep the meeting confidential, with threats of repercussions for any leaks. Indeed, the meeting's details were kept under wraps for five weeks.
Concerns about protests stem from the undemocratic nature of the process, compounded by Khamenei's prior designation of his second son for the role. Over the past two years, Mojtaba has been groomed for leadership, taking on a more active and central role in decision-making related to the Iranian regime.
His appointment has thus become a foregone conclusion despite his lack of experience and the absence of any formal positions in the government.
Sources familiar with the meeting indicated that Iran's supreme leader might hand over the reins to his second son during his lifetime, taking steps to prepare for a smooth transition. They believe Khamenei hopes to secure Mojtaba's leadership and preempt the anticipated opposition that could arise after his passing.
