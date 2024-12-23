Desalination plant, café resort: How IDF prepares for extended stay in Gaza

Adjacent to a newly operational seawater desalination plant designed to serve soldiers in Gaza, the IDF has constructed a small beachfront retreat for its troops. This unique respite, situated amid the devastation of enemy territory, offers soldiers a rare break from their grueling missions in the Gaza Strip .

The retreat, established 14 months after the tanks and APCs of the Givati and 401st Armored Brigades first breached Gaza's gates on October 27, 2023, is an impressive haven of civilian-style comfort. Set amidst the rubble of the war-torn region, the complex includes artificial turf surrounded by modern, portable buildings. These spaces offer officers and their subordinates a chance to converse in a relaxed, private setting reminiscent of rear-base training facilities in Israel .

The IDF resort in Gaza ( Video: Yoav Zitun, IDF )

Within the facility, soldiers have access to mental health support from counselors and remote consultations with physicians via the Tyto device, as well as on-site care from a nurse and a paramedic. The paramedic, Shami—a 64-year-old reservist and medical assistant at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center—explains, "We have 99% of the medications they might need here. It works well." Nearby, a physical therapist provides massages for sore backs and legs, while a mobile dental clinic, staffed by a young dentist and assistant, offers essential care.

Throughout the retreat, beanbags are scattered for lounging. One soldier relaxes with an iced energy drink, while another enjoys a hot cappuccino paired with meringue cookies. Soldiers can shower and use pristine restroom facilities that feel “just like home.” In the center of the green lawn, a long table is laden with lavish breakfasts reminiscent of a hotel buffet. For lunch and dinner, a barbecue station operates nonstop, serving more than the standard wings and hotdogs—steaks and other premium cuts are grilled to perfection.

The retreat is adorned with the flags of visiting platoons and battalions, alongside a festive inflatable gateway to welcome each arriving unit. There's even a barber room where soldiers line up for haircuts from a reservist barber who left his business in Be’er Sheva to serve his fellow troops. Additional comforts include a coffee bar with a large espresso machine, popcorn and cotton candy stations, and a lounge offering Belgian waffles and fresh pretzels.

For spiritual nourishment, soldiers can visit a corner stocked with religious texts, tefillin sets, and prayer shawls, offered in a welcoming, non-coercive manner. Hygiene kits—including deodorants, toothbrushes, toothpaste, underwear, and socks—are distributed, alongside an area to upgrade personal combat gear like kneepads and gloves.

The facility’s recreation area is still a work in progress, as evidenced by the PlayStation corner currently hosting only a demo game. Meanwhile, charging stations are scattered throughout to help soldiers recharge their phones and stay connected with loved ones back home. A separate room houses efficient washing machines and dryers, allowing troops to refresh their uniforms.

The crashing waves of the nearby beach provide a soothing backdrop, though soldiers are prohibited from accessing the shoreline, separated by barriers of concertina wire. Despite this, the view of the sea and the retreat's tranquil ambiance offer a much-needed escape.

"We’ve learned to cook for ourselves during combat operations, and we receive fresh meals several times a week," describes Sergeant Yaron Rabinovitch from the Nahal Brigade’s 50th Battalion. Taking a bite of a hamburger wrap, he adds, "Each platoon gets a day here about every 10 days. It’s rejuvenating. By the end of the third round, we get a short leave back home. This has been a game-changer."

Brigadier General Haim Malachi, the IDF's Chief Logistics Officer, who escorted me to the site in an armored jeep, shared, "Once a platoon finishes its day of rest here, we clean and reset the facility overnight for the next group, like a production line. This is something we've never done before."

The logistics team takes pride in their efforts. Chief Warrant Officer David Turjeman, head of food services for the Southern Command, enthusiastically showcases the array of premium refreshments stored in the retreat’s refrigerators. "You know this is Gaza, right? Yet we’ve created a sense of home here, with iced coffee, espresso, protein shakes, toast, shakshuka, fresh fruit, and even ice cream on warmer days."

The retreat also features a cutting-edge desalination plant, capable of producing 60,000 liters of drinking water daily. "This is unprecedented in a combat zone," notes Colonel Michael Azulai, the Southern Command’s logistics officer. "The facility's deployment reflects our readiness for prolonged operations, even if a ceasefire is reached in the context of a hostage exchange."

On the evening of my visit, a platoon from the Nahal 50th Battalion was enjoying a break after intense fighting in Jabalia. For these troops, this is no quick incursion but part of a sustained military presence. Similar refreshment centers have been established elsewhere along Gaza's key corridors, including on the Philadelphi Route, but none match the scope and quality of this new retreat.

Second Lieutenant Elishama Shpilman, a tank commander with the 401st Brigade, describes the improved working conditions: "Instead of dealing with sand and dust in the field, we now repair tracks and replace parts on a clean, level surface. My team’s tank has covered all of Jabalia."

Sergeant Rabinovitch sums up the sentiment: "We didn’t get a house, but the food is amazing, and the drinks are great. Last week in Jabalia, we learned to grill on our own. Overall, we’re happy." His friend, Sergeant Daniel Vakrat, nods in agreement: "We didn’t expect anything like this. It’s an incredible morale booster."