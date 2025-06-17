Iran hit by major cyberattack as IDF intel chief hints at further action

A widespread cyberattack struck Iran on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after a warning from Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, head of IDF Military Intelligence Directorate, that "more fronts will be acted in soon" following Israel’s successful strike on Tehran.
Residents across Iran reported being unable to withdraw cash from ATMs belonging to Sepah Bank, one of the country’s largest financial institutions and a key arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). At the same time, Iran International reported a major cyberattack targeting multiple Iranian banks, carried out by the pro-Israel hacker group Predatory Sparrow.
The group, which has claimed responsibility in the past for attacks on Iranian fuel, steel and security infrastructure, said it had completely wiped all data from Sepah Bank. It claimed the bank had been used to bypass international sanctions and to fund IRGC operations, including Iran’s missile and nuclear programs.
“This is the fate of an institution dedicated to sustaining the dictator’s terrorist fantasies,” the group said in a statement, thanking “allies” who assisted in the operation. Iran’s Fars News Agency, affiliated with the IRGC, confirmed the cyberattack around noon local time, adding that disruptions were being felt at gas stations across the country.
“An hour ago, a cyberattack targeted Sepah Bank’s infrastructure, disrupting banking services. Because the bank supports several gas stations, some fuel stations may experience delays in the coming hours. The issue is expected to be resolved within a few hours,” the statement said.
According to Fars, Sepah Bank plays a critical role in supporting Iran’s national fuel distribution network, explaining the cascading failures reported at stations. Iranian social media shared footage of a man claiming he visited 10 ATMs and couldn’t withdraw cash from any of them.
In response to the breach, Iran’s cyber directorate issued a directive banning the use of devices connected to social media platforms by government officials, senior personnel and their security teams.
The cyberattack came just hours after Maj. Gen. Binder visited intelligence bases and praised his troops for gathering the intelligence that “opened the path to Tehran” and enabled the assassination of Iran’s war chief.
“Soon you’ll reach new fronts,” he told soldiers. “You’ve proven you can overcome barriers and reach any target. Remember, we’re not fighting on just one front. We’re in battle with Iran but our eyes are also on our hostages in Gaza and the threats facing our soldiers and civilians at home.”