Rocket hits IAF base in north, Lebanese media reports

Three rockets were launched at the Meron region on Friday, located near the northern border, with two being intercepted and one hitting the mountainous area, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported.
Lebanese media later released images of an alleged direct hit at an Israeli Air Force (IAF) control base located on Mount Meron. The IDF has not confirmed nor denied the report.
Northern Israel has become a battlefront in recent months as Hezbollah proceeds to ramp up its munition attacks including rockets, missiles and drones against the country, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes.
Meanwhile, as tensions in the north continue to heat up, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported the IAF has eliminated a terrorist cell in Lebanon which positioned itself to fire munitions toward the country.
"A terrorist cell that was planning to fire projectiles from the area of Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon toward Israeli territory was identified by IDF soldiers and eliminated by the IAF," the military said in a statement.
"Following the elimination, a projectile launch was identified from the area, indicating the presence of weapons and rockets. Additionally, IDF artillery struck to remove threats in the area of Chebaa in southern Lebanon," it added.