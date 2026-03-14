Iran, Lebanon launch combined barrage; building struck in Galilee

Sirens were activated across the Golan Heights, the Galilee and the valleys Saturday after Iran launched missiles while rockets were also fired toward northern Israel.
Further alerts were reported in communities across the north and the Sharon region as part of a combined barrage from Lebanon and Iran.
Most of the rockets fired from Lebanon were intercepted. A building in the Upper Galilee was struck during the combined barrage from Lebanon and Iran.
Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said teams were dispatched to scan several locations where reports had been received. Medics and paramedics treated one person suffering from acute anxiety. No other injuries were reported.