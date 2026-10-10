Netanyahu trial: former AG Mandelblit to testify as defense witness before election

Former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit , who approved criminal charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2019, is scheduled to testify Sunday in Netanyahu's corruption trial, just over two weeks before Israel's October 27 election. His appearance comes a decade after the initial examination of allegations against Netanyahu was announced.

Mandelblit was summoned as a defense witness at the request of Netanyahu's attorneys, Amit Hadad and Noa Milstein, who are expected to question him primarily about whether he authorized the investigations against the prime minister and whether police carried out investigative steps without his knowledge or approval.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit ( Photo: Avigail Uzi, Joe Raedle / AFP )

The defense requested seven nonconsecutive days of testimony, although the judges may limit the questioning. Netanyahu's lawyers argue that certain investigative actions were conducted without the attorney general's authorization, as required by Israeli law. Prosecutors reject the allegation, maintaining that the investigations and investigative steps were conducted lawfully and with the necessary approvals.

A central point of contention concerns the way Mandelblit's authorization was documented. Rather than issuing separate formal written approvals, he gave permission orally during meetings with police officials, which were recorded in Justice Ministry minutes. The judges have previously criticized that procedure.

The defense is also expected to question Mandelblit about investigative tactics used against former Netanyahu aide and state witness Nir Hefetz, who testified that investigators subjected him to intense pressure. Hefetz nevertheless stated that a specific investigative maneuver involving people close to him did not influence his decision to become a state witness.