Iran says it fended off 'extensive cyberattack' against country

Iran ’s Tasnim News Agency reported Monday that the country faced “one of the most extensive and complex cyberattacks against its infrastructure” on Sunday.

The report, citing Iran’s Telecommunication Infrastructure Company CEO Behzad Akbari, said the attack was repelled “by the grace of God and the efforts of security and technical teams,” and that preventive measures were taken.

In a column two weeks ago, Ynet commentator Ron Ben-Yishai noted that CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s recent visit to Israel included discussions of potential operations reminiscent of "Operation Olympic Games" in 2006.

According to foreign reports never officially confirmed, the U.S. and Israel used a sophisticated cyberattack to sabotage Iran’s nuclear program. Intelligence officials believe that operation, if it took place, inflicted more significant damage than the assassination of nuclear scientists or localized sabotage.

The only killing believed to have caused comparable harm was that of Professor Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, head of Iran’s nuclear program, nearly five years ago.

According to Iranian media, the cyberattack occurred just a day after a massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas , southern Iran. Firefighting teams were seen using planes and helicopters to drop water from the air.

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said most of the fire had been contained by Monday afternoon. The death toll from the explosion has risen to over 40, with more than 1,200 injured.

For the first time, Iran publicly accused Israel of involvement . "Israel was involved in the Rajaee Port explosion. This was not an accident,” Iranian parliament member Mohammed Seraj alleged.

“Explosives were planted in containers, either at the country of origin or along the shipping route. We do not rule out internal elements helping plant the explosives." He claimed that: "Clear evidence points to Israeli involvement. The explosion occurred at four different locations."

The blast occurred around 12:00 p.m. local time Saturday. Early footage showed orange smoke rising into the sky before a massive mushroom cloud formed. The explosion caused widespread damage to Shahid Rajaee Port, Iran's largest commercial port, with shockwaves reportedly felt across several kilometers.