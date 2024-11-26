IDF troops reach Litani River in 1st since war; multiple strikes on Dahieh

Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed reported that an announcement of a cease-fire with Israel brokered by the U.S. and France would come shortly after 10 p.m. in Lebanon. According to the channel, Lebanese caretaker prime minister Najib Mikat will also make a statement.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the IDF announced that the Israeli Air Force completed a series of intelligence-based strikes on 20 terror targets in the area of Beirut. These strikes included 13 terror targets in the Dahieh area, a key Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut. Among the targets struck were a Hezbollah aerial defense unit center, an intelligence center, command centers, weapons storage facilities, an operations room, an artillery storage facility, and terrorist infrastructure sites, according to the IDF.

Seven other targets struck were components of Hezbollah's financial system, including headquarters, storage facilities, and branches of the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, which are used by Hezbollah to collect and store its terrorist funds. Several days ago, the Minister of Defense announced financial sanctions on 24 senior depositors of the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association due to their involvement in terror funding.

Also on Tuesday, IDF forces for the first time in the war reached the Litani River around its bend, which is nearest to the border with Israel.

The forces intend to reach the Beaufort Castle, where Hezbollah has been entrenched and where fierce battles took place in the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

The IDF took control of areas where Lebanese army positions are located and pitched Israeli flags far inside Lebanese territory in recent days. They located Hezbollah weapons stores and underground fortifications and found dozens of rocket launchers loaded and ready for use. In their operations, the troop encountered Hezbollah fighters and engaged in battles.

Meanwhile the IDF Arabic language spokesperson posted at least 20 warnings on Tuesday telling civilians living in Beirut's Dahieh quarter, a Hezbollah stronghold, to evacuate for safety ahead of strikes on specific buildings and areas. Video clips from Beirut showed massive destruction caused by the attacks.

The security cabinet is scheduled to convene later on Tuesday to approve the cease-fire agreement. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited mayors in the north for a meeting, to hear their concerns but some of them have said that they would only meet before the cabinet votes to approve the deal.