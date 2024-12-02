IDF launches wave of strikes on Lebanon following Hezbollah attack

The IDF announced that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducted widespread strikes on Hezbollah terrorists, dozens of rocket launchers and other terrorist infrastructure across Lebanon on Monday night.

Among the targets was a launcher in the Berghoz area of southern Lebanon, struck shortly after Hezbollah fired two projectiles toward Mount Dov.

2 View gallery IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon before the cease-fire took effect ( Photo: IDF )

The IDF said that Hezbollah’s actions constitute a clear violation of the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Lebanon and called on Lebanese authorities to take responsibility and prevent Hezbollah from operating within its territory.

"The State of Israel remains obligated to the fulfillment of the conditions of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon," the military said in a statement, adding that it "is prepared to continue operating wherever necessary and will continue to operate to defend Israeli civilians."

Qatar-based newspaper The New Arab reported that the strikes targeted crossings along the Lebanon-Syria border, while Lebanese sources indicated additional IDF strikes in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported Israeli drones flying over Beirut, particularly the Hezbollah-dominated Dahieh district.

The strikes came hours after Hezbollah fired two mortar shells into Israeli territory earlier in the day, marking the first such incident since a cease-fire in Lebanon took effect last week. The mortars landed in open areas on Mount Dov, causing no casualties or damage.

2 View gallery Aftermath of Israeli strikes on Haris, southern Lebanon

Hezbollah claimed responsibility, describing the attack as a “defensive response and a warning,” claiming they targeted an Israeli outpost near the village of Shebaa.

Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, have pledged a forceful response to the cease-fire violation .

Earlier, sirens sounded in the northern Israeli community of Lehavot HaBashan, though the IDF later confirmed it was a false alarm.

Separately, the IDF announced that a naval missile ship intercepted a drone over the Red Sea on Monday. The drone, launched from the east, was destroyed before it could enter Israeli airspace, according to the military.