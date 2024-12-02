Hezbollah fires mortars into Israel for first time since cease-fire

For the first time since the cease-fire took effect last week, Hezbollah fired two suspected mortar rounds into Israeli territory on Monday evening. The shells landed in open areas on Mount Dov, causing no casualties or damage.
Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, describing it as a "defensive response and a warning," claiming to have targeted an Israeli outpost near the southern Lebanon village of Shebaa.
Israeli officials described the incident as a symbolic violation, likely intended as a warning to Israel in response to IDF enforcement actions against Hezbollah's activities in southern Lebanon.
Mount Dov, historically a flashpoint due to the absence of a physical border fence and Israeli civilian presence, has long served as a staging ground for such exchanges. The attack occurred amid accusations from France and the United States that Israel is violating the Lebanon cease-fire agreement.
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar rejected the claims, stating that Israel’s actions are necessary to counter Hezbollah violations. “Their presence south of the Litani River is the most fundamental breach of the agreement, and we will not tolerate a return to the pre-October 6 situation,” Sa’ar said, reaffirming Israel’s commitment to enforce the cease-fire and respond to immediate threats.
Earlier, Sa’ar held talks with his French counterpart, Jean-Noël Barrot, who emphasized the importance of all sides respecting the cease-fire. Barrot linked the Lebanon truce to broader regional stability, advocating for a cease-fire in Gaza, the release of hostages and expanded humanitarian aid. The two officials also discussed Syria, Iran’s nuclear ambitions and ongoing tensions in Yemen.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Israeli diplomatic sources defended the country’s enforcement actions, citing a U.S.-endorsed side agreement that permits immediate responses to imminent threats in southern Lebanon without recourse to the monitoring mechanism. “In the agreement’s early stages, it is crucial to enforce violations strongly to set the tone,” a senior official explained, adding that Israel’s actions align with its understanding with the U.S.
Israel also addressed the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense chief Yoav Gallant. Officials expressed confidence in U.S. support to counter the ICC’s moves, with expectations that a future Trump administration or U.S. legislative action might bolster Israel’s position.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces have intensified operations against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, striking targets and sending strong deterrent messages. “We’ve inflicted significant damage, more than any coalition has to date, and we’ll continue to act decisively if necessary,” a government source said.
The situation underscores the fragile dynamics in the region, as Israel balances immediate security threats with broader geopolitical challenges.