Israeli high schoolers filmed during drunken brawl on first day of school

Four students at a central Israel school were questioned by police on Sunday after they were filmed getting into a drunken fight with other students.

According to the police, another student was arrested for obstructing a law enforcement officer.

1 View gallery Senior and junior students at central Israel school brawl ( Photo: Push )

Officers were called by the school to break up a massive brawl between senior and junior students, some of whom were suspected to be inebriated.

Sunday was the first day of the school year for the school's senior students after the institute was compelled to send all of the grade's more than 400 students home last Thursday, September 1, after many of them arrived at the school drunk following an all-night drinking party.

The school then said that many of the seniors who arrived drunk "hurled expletives at students from other grades, as well as staff, held up offensive signs and threw water balloons at school staff."

After Sunday's brawl, the school issued another message to parents in which it said it was cooperating with the police regarding the incident.

Senior and junior students at central Israel school brawl ( Video: Push )

"Following the incident on Thursday, today, unfortunately, an incident of severe violence occurred between students from the 11th and 12th grades," the message read.