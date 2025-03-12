Israeli expert says these countries should step up for Gaza

Prof. Gabi Siboni: 'Let them put their money where their mouth is and take real action'

Lidar Grave-Lazi, ILTV|
If Israel makes the effort, it will likely find some countries willing to take in Palestinians from Gaza, according to Col. (Res.) Prof. Gabi Siboni of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.
"I'm sure that if we put our energy into it, we will find states willing to take some of Gaza's population," Siboni told ILTV News. "Many countries have expressed their support for Gaza—Spain, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Canada, Australia. So let them put their money where their mouth is and take real action on this issue."
