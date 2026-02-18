Historic first: IDF appoints first woman to command missile ship

In a historic milestone for the Israel Defense Forces , Maj. R. will assume command Thursday of a Navy missile ship, becoming the first woman to hold the position.

The appointment is unusual in that the officer, who had until recently been only a candidate for the role, was informed in recent days that she had successfully completed the demanding certification process. Unlike other comparable military appointments, which are typically finalized months before taking effect, her confirmation came shortly before she entered the post.

Maj. R., the first woman to command a Navy missile ship ( Video: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit )

Maj. R. enlisted in the naval officers course in 2016 and has since held a series of senior command positions in the Navy, including weapons officer and deputy commander of a missile ship. She also commanded a Dvora-class patrol boat in Squadron 916, which operates routine security missions.

The missile ship she is set to command played a significant role in the Swords of Iron war, participating in complex operations, including Operation Bashan Arrow, during which the Syrian navy was targeted.

The vessel also took part in the killing of the deputy head of Hamas’ government in Gaza, who was responsible for its finance portfolio, the killing of a senior operative in Hezbollah’s aerial unit, providing fire support and surveillance for maneuvering ground forces in Lebanon, and intercepting aerial threats as part of Israel’s air defense.