Families of 3 women who remain in Gaza celebrate return of 4 female soldiers

The Berger family said on Saturday afternoon that they are happy about the return of Naama Levy, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa and Liri Albag and are waiting for the return of Agam, who is due to be released in the next round, provided that Hamas abides by the agreement.

Alongside Agam, Israel is demanding that civilian Arbel Yehoud, who was due to be released before the soldiers, be released in the next round - and even before her. According to reports, American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel, 65, will also be released with them . The IDF spokesperson said there is serious concern for the life of hostage Shiri Bibas, and the lives of her young children Ariel and Kfir.

Agam Berger's story and the family's response

"Thank you to the people of Israel for the warm embrace," the family said. "We are happy and excited about the return of our four daughters home, we are all one big family! We are waiting and looking forward to embracing Agam , with God's help, as early as next week. We will not rest until all the hostages are returned home safely."

Aharon, Agam's grandfather, spoke with Ynet at the Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. "I look forward to seeing her next week, and hope that they will abide by all the agreements. The liaison officer informed us that it will be next week," he saud.

"I am happy, but disappointed that Agam is not among them," Aharon also said. "But this is reality. What can be done? I am also disappointed with the entire conduct of the negotiations. More could have been done, and earlier. On the one hand, I am very happy for the families that we know well, and I know how the parents feel, but let's hope it will be okay. The enemy is unpredictable, like the Israeli government. Like they did the first time and blew the whole deal for nothing and it cost people's lives."

Did it encourage you to see them smiling and standing on their feet? "Very much. Of course. What a question, I am also preparing to meet them, they knew that."

On the morning of October 7, when she fled to bomb shelter, Agam forgot her phone in the bedroom. She called her sister Bar from the phone of one of her friends, the late Shirat Yam Amar. In the first call, she told her parents that she was safe on base, that everything was fine.

About 20 minutes later, she called again, and said one last sentence: "Mom, they are shooting at us, there are terrorists, everyone is crying, but I am not afraid." That morning, five female reconnaissance soldiers were kidnapped from the Nahal Oz outpost by Hamas. Noa Marciano was also taken but was murdered at Shifa Hospital and later recovered by the IDF. Ori Magidish was rescued alive by the IDF in a daring operation.

Arbel Yehoud's story and the family's response

Arbel Yehoud, 29, a civilian from Nir Oz, was supposed to be released , but Hamas and Islamic Jihad claimed "technical difficulties" before her release. Arbel's family said earlier that "our hearts are filled with joy over the return of Karina, Daniela, Liri and Naama. We are waiting and looking forward to the moment when we can embrace our Arbel as soon as possible."

Israel has informed Hamas and Islamic Jihad that it will not allow the return of displaced people to the northern Gaza Strip until reliable guarantees are received for the release of Arbel, who is alive. On Saturday afternoon, there were reports in Gaza of fatal shots at displaced people who were waiting to travel to northern Gaza. There is optimism that the crisis will be resolved, since the Islamic Jihad confirmed that she was in their hands.

The Yehoud family is a descendant of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz, and children Dolev, Neta and Arbel are the third generation who chose to start a family there. On October 7, all three of them were in their apartments on the kibbutz. Their parents left Nir Oz a few years ago, but remained connected to the community.

During the kidnapping, the terrorists murdered the couple's dog, which they had adopted shortly before October 7. They named her Murph, after the heroine in Arbel's favorite movie, 'Interstellar'

Arbel, the youngest, was kidnapped from her apartment with her partner Ariel Cunio, who has not been included at this point on the lists of hostages set to be returned in this phase of the release deal. Ariel's brother, David Cunio, was also kidnapped and held captive, while his wife Sharon and his two daughters were released in the first deal in November 2023. During the kidnapping, the terrorists murdered the couple's dog, which they had adopted shortly before October 7. They named her Murph, after the heroine in Arbel's favorite movie, "Interstellar."

"Arbel has a magnetic smile, no one can resist it," said her father. "She is in touch with the elderly on the kibbutz and always helps them with a lot of patience. I would come to the kibbutz once a week and leave with pride."

Dolev, the oldest, was murdered on October 7 after he went out to treat the wounded as a volunteer medic for Magen David Adom, leaving behind his three children and his wife, who was then pregnant with their fourth daughter. For months, the family thought Dolev had been kidnapped, until his body was found in June.

Neta Yehoud, the middle brother, was besieged in a bomb shelter for 11 hours with his daughter. His wife Hodaya was abroad at the time. The terrorists entered and left their home three times and, despite this, the two survived. In the evening, He left his daughter in the kibbutz's compound and went looking for his siblings, Dolev and Arbel. He did not find his brother, but came across the bodies of friends and burned-down houses, including the house of the neighbors, the Bibas family.

The Bibas family's story and the family's response

Shiri Bibas and her children Ariel and Kfir were supposed to be released in the previous deal before it broke down. In this deal, they were supposed to be top priorities but Hamas and Islamic Jihad are not releasing them. Unfortunately, there are grave concerns for the lives of the Bibas family – Yarden, Shiri, Ariel and Kfir – which Israel has not received any indication.

"Morning 477, we did not rest tonight either," the Bibas family said Saturday. "Yesterday at 4:00 p.m. when the list of released hostages was published, our world collapsed on us. Although they had prepared us for this, we had hoped to see Shiri and the children on the list that was supposed to be a list of civilians."

They criticized the media for ignoring Shiri and the children, and reporting mainly about the fact that Arbel Yehoud from Nir Oz was not among the freed women.

"In the evening, when we turned on the news, our pain, our struggle and, especially, the important discourse about the complexity of not being on the list disappeared from the media. Dear supporters, who do not give up, continue to pray, hope and demand answers. An exciting and complex day lies ahead. Liri, Daniella, Naama, and Karina, we are waiting to see you smiling and wrapped up in your amazing families at home."

Shortly after the news was published, and after the release of the four soldiers, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari issued a statement to the media: "We are committed to the return of Agam Berger, who is still in captivity. Hamas did not live up to the agreement in its obligation to return civilians first. We will insist that Arbel Yehoud return, as well as Shiri and the children of the Bibas family, for whom we have very serious concerns and we expect certainty in this matter, and that they return soon."

The Bibas family was kidnapped on October 7 from their home in Nir Oz. During the war, footage from the day of the kidnapping was released, showing Shiri, Ariel and Kfir being led through the streets of Khan Younis, and Yarden being led on a motorcycle through a Gazan crowd. Hamas claimed in late November 2023 that Shiri and her two children were not alive.

The terrorist organization did not publish any proof of this, and Israel did not signal at the time that there was any indication of this. It was claimed that they were being held by another organization. Hamas later even released a video of the father Yarden from captivity, after allegedly being informed of their deaths.