Civilian hostage Arbel Yehoud expected to be freed Saturday in second release

Israel is gearing up for the second phase of the first stage of the hostage exchange deal, with Hamas expected to deliver the names of four female hostages—one civilian and three military lookouts—on Friday.
The exchange is set to occur Saturday afternoon, with the hostages transferred to the Red Cross and then to Israeli forces. Israel anticipates the release of civilian Arbel Yehoud as part of this stage.
Hamas is also expected to provide a full list by Saturday detailing which of the 33 hostages are alive or deceased. Israeli estimates suggest at least 25 are alive. Following the release of three hostages earlier this week and four more anticipated Saturday, the remaining number of hostages is believed to be 18.
The Israeli military reported continued activity against threats in Gaza despite the ongoing cease-fire. In the past 24 hours, IDF forces identified and neutralized armed suspects in southern Gaza, including Akram Ataf Farhan Zanon, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative. Masked suspects were also observed approaching Israeli positions, prompting warning shots.
“The IDF remains committed to the cease-fire agreement to secure the release of hostages while ensuring its readiness to counter immediate threats,” the military stated.
Israel is preparing for the second stage of negotiations, officially set to begin on February 4 but already underway behind the scenes. Senior intelligence officials, including Mossad Director David Barnea and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, recently held discussions in Cairo with Egyptian counterparts. Topics included cease-fire mechanisms, security on the Philadelphi Corridor, and the management of the Rafah crossing. COGAT Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian also visited Egypt to discuss implementation details.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, is expected to visit Israel in the coming days to support discussions on the second phase of the Gaza cease-fire. Reports suggest Witkoff played a critical role in convincing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to the initial deal. Witkoff said he would participate in monitoring efforts along the Gaza Strip and expressed optimism about advancing regional normalization efforts.
Israel and Egypt are negotiating the reopening of the Rafah crossing, scheduled to resume operations 14 days after the third phase of hostage releases. Plans call for 12 non-Hamas Palestinian workers vetted by the Shin Bet to manage the crossing, with oversight from the international EUBAM mission. Movement through the crossing will be limited to individuals, with hundreds of Gazans allowed to seek medical treatment in Egypt under pre-approved lists.
Netanyahu’s office emphasized stringent security measures, saying, “No one will cross without prior approval and supervision by the IDF and Shin Bet.” Palestinian Authority involvement will be minimal, limited to stamping passports under international agreements. This arrangement will be reassessed after the first stage of the plan.