Military expert: Israel has not yet defeated Hamas

Israel has not yet defeated Hamas, according to Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yossi Kuperwasser.
“We are not yet at the point of defeating Hamas entirely,” he told ILTV on Sunday. “More power needs to be invested in this effort.”
He explained that increasing Israel's troop presence in Gaza and demonstrating unwavering resolve could pressure Hamas to show more flexibility in releasing hostages.
Kuperwasser's comments came after Israel launched a major operation in Jabaliya over the weekend. During the operation, Israeli soldiers captured more than 240 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists and dismantled a terror base located at Kamal Adwan Hospital.