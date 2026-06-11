'If they say Beirut, we go to Beirut,' says Golani 13th Battalion commander from Lebanon

Golani’s 13th Battalion , which lost 52 soldiers and commanders during intense fighting on October 7, is now at the forefront of operations in southern Lebanon . Under the leadership of Lt. Col. M., the battalion is clearing the Saluki region of Hezbollah’s terror infrastructure deep inside enemy territory.

“When you stand on the significant Beaufort ridge, you see the vast area we’ve created between the enemy and the residents of northern Israel,” the battalion commander said in an exclusive interview.

IDF destroys terror infrastructure in Lebanon ( Video: IDF )

Lt. Col. M. spoke after the 7th Armored Brigade and elite Egoz Unit, under the 36th Division command, achieved operational control over northern Nahal Saluki, part of the division’s broader effort to secure southern Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces noted that Hezbollah had been using the area to launch explosive drones and rockets. Hundreds of terror infrastructure sites were destroyed with air force support, and more than 50 militants were neutralized. Weapons caches, including explosives and anti-tank systems, were also located.

3 View gallery IDF forces in Lebanon ( Photo: IDF )

The battalion commander explained that the current operational approach differs from earlier defensive lines. “In the past, we were positioned on the gates; today we move forward to prevent the enemy from raiding and firing mortars. Standing on Beaufort ridge or Wadi Saluki, you can see the scale of the space we control. The public in Israel must understand this strategic shift. I didn’t need to explain to the soldiers why we’re entering; it’s very clear — we’re here to allow residents in the north to live in peace. Wherever we’re told to go, we go. They say Beirut? We go to Beirut.”

3 View gallery Lt. Col. M. ( Photo: IDF )

Lt. Col. M. also reflected on the loss of soldier Liam Ben Hamo, killed by an explosive drone, noting the battalion’s ability to adapt: “It’s painful, but as in all combat, we learn to cope. Protective measures and operational methods are continuously developed. The Jewish mind finds solutions to everything. This threat does not limit our fight.”

When asked about the massive weapons caches left behind by Hezbollah, including advanced rockets and anti-aircraft missiles, the commander said he was unsurprised: “A month and a half ago, I was amazed at the amount of weapons we found — all types and kinds. This is known in guerrilla warfare: whenever the IDF reaches a point, the enemy retreats to rear lines. This serves the security of northern residents.”

3 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )