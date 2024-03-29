38 reported killed near Aleppo in attack blamed on Israel

Media in Syria reported overnight between Thursday and Friday that Israel attacked in the area of the city of Aleppo in the northwest of the country. According to foreign security officials quoted by the Reuters news agency, the death toll is unprecedented and stands at least 38 people, along with dozens more injured in the attack, which targeted Hezbollah's headquarters and weapons depots of pro-Iranian militias near Aleppo International Airport. According to Reuters, five of the dead are Hezbollah operatives. The footage from the moment of the attack shows huge explosions and mushrooms of fire.





The attack near Aleppo airport in Syria





The Syrian Ministry of Defense claimed that Israel attacked several points in the countryside of Aleppo. According to the ministry, the Israeli attack was carried out together with a UAV attack by local terrorist organizations, and resulted in the death and injury of a number of civilians and military personnel, and material damage. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition organization to the Assad regime operating from London, reported that Syrian air defense systems were activated but the rockets reached their destination.

According to sources for the Qatari Al-Araby Al-Jadeed news organization, the attack in Syria was carried out with rockets carrying explosive material aimed at a building that served as Hezbollah's headquarters in the area east of the airport in Aleppo, where there are also weapons warehouses belonging to the pro-Iranian militias. According to the sources, one of the Syrian air defense missiles fell near one of the villages near Jabrin and caused a fire. It is not yet clear whether some of the victims were hit by the fall of the Syrian missile.

1 View gallery Explosions following the attack near Aleppo airport in Syria

Earlier, the Kol HaBira news website, which is affiliated with the Syrian opposition, reported that the attack was also aimed at factories in the As-Safirah area near Aleppo. The Saudi TV channel Al-Hadth reported from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights that there were three explosions in the area of the airport. The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that the air defense systems were activated in the area.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the attack.

About 10 days ago, the Syrian Ministry of Defense accused Israel of attacking military sites in the Damascus area. The ministry claimed that several missiles were intercepted in the sky over the capital, and that there were no casualties in the attack.