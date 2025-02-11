Israel police arrests 28 pedophiles after undercover sting

Israel Police said on Tuesday arrested 28 suspected pedophiles in a coordinated operation that included 200 officers in various locations around the country.

The men were detained after a 2-month long undercover investigation of suspected sexual offenses against minors on Instagram and WhatsApp. Two female officers who identified online as 13-year-old girls corresponded with the suspects and received sexual content from them.

2 View gallery Police raid homes of 28 suspected pedofiles ( Photo: Police )

2 View gallery Pedophilia illustration ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The men allegedly initiated contact with the two agents and sent them photos and videos of a sexual nature, among other things. According to the police, they attempted to convince the agents to film themselves and send pictures, some even suggested a meeting with the '13-year old' girls.

"I fell in love with a cleaver 13-year-old with a pure soul. I cannot stop thinking about you in every possible way," one of the suspects wrote. "You have to stay in touch with me," another wrote. "You are important to me and I miss you."