Israel police arrests 28 pedophiles after undercover sting

Israel Police said on Tuesday arrested 28 suspected pedophiles in a coordinated operation that included 200 officers in various locations around the country.
The men were detained after a 2-month long undercover investigation of suspected sexual offenses against minors on Instagram and WhatsApp. Two female officers who identified online as 13-year-old girls corresponded with the suspects and received sexual content from them.
Police raid homes of 28 suspected pedofiles Police raid homes of 28 suspected pedofiles
Police raid homes of 28 suspected pedofiles
(Photo: Police )
Pedophilia illustration
(Photo: Shutterstock)
The men allegedly initiated contact with the two agents and sent them photos and videos of a sexual nature, among other things. According to the police, they attempted to convince the agents to film themselves and send pictures, some even suggested a meeting with the '13-year old' girls.
Police raid homes of 28 suspected pedophiles
(Police)

"I fell in love with a cleaver 13-year-old with a pure soul. I cannot stop thinking about you in every possible way," one of the suspects wrote. "You have to stay in touch with me," another wrote. "You are important to me and I miss you."
On Tuesday, officers raided the homes of the suspects and collected evidence connecting them to the suspected offenses including computers and mobile phones. They were taken for questioning and my appear before court to be remanded, the police said.
