Largest labor union announces general strike amid government judicial legislation

After refusing to join the protests until now, Arnon Bar David in fiery speech says Israel is not a banana republic, and claims his many efforts to bring about dialogue and a halt to legislation failed; flights grounded at Ben-Gurion airport after IAA decision to strike

Adam Kutab, Daniel Salami |
PrintFind an error? Report us
Head of Israel's major labor union Histadrut, Arnon Bar-David on Monday, declared a general strike over the government's judicial overhaul and the latest decision by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fire his defense minister after warning of repercussions to the national security.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • "We are not a Banana Republic," he said. "We have lost our way," he said in a press conference in Tel Aviv adding that outsted defense minister Yoav Gallant must be reinstated.
    3 View gallery
    ארנון בר דוד במסיבת עיתונאים נגד החקיקה של המהפכה המשפטית    ארנון בר דוד במסיבת עיתונאים נגד החקיקה של המהפכה המשפטית
    Histadrut chief Arnon Ben-David
    (Photo: Motti Kimchi)
    "For the past 12 weeks I have tried my best to bring about a halt to legislation, to mediate and bring about a resolution but there is a limit to how long we can stand on the sidelines," Bar-David said. "We are facing historic times and a historic general strike with workers and employers joining hands before we fall into the abyss," he said.
    3 View gallery
    הפגנה ב איילון מדורה מפגינים מחאה חוסמים לאחר הפיטורים של יואב גלנט    הפגנה ב איילון מדורה מפגינים מחאה חוסמים לאחר הפיטורים של יואב גלנט
    Protesters block Tel Aviv highway late on Sunday
    (Photo: Iris Lifchitz Kliger )
    "All of us, from the left and the right wings of the political spectrum, are united as one front," he said. "We are soldiers of a democratic Israel, our country, belonging to all its citizens who built it and fought for it. I encountered people on the streets last night, crying real tears. adults, crying that the country has been taken away from them," he said.
    He then directed his words to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Stop the legislation before it is too late."
    The Histadrut had refused to join the protests until now despite repeated calls and many businesses and employers allowing staff to stay away from the job, in order to participate in the demonstrations.
    The airport authority announced it was stopping all flights from the Ben Gurion International Airport in protest of the government's actions.
    Netanyahu convened the leaders of parties in his coalition ahead of an announced statement where he was expected to say he would halt the controversial legislation. the announcement was postponed while some coalition partners were outraged by the possibility that the government's push to change the judicial system, would be stopped.
    3 View gallery
    מחאה של תושבה המושבה בזכרון יעקב נגד המהפכה המשפטית    מחאה של תושבה המושבה בזכרון יעקב נגד המהפכה המשפטית
    Protesters in northern Israel on Monday
    (Photo: Eitan Glickman)
    Earlier the Knesset Constitution, Law, Justice committee approved for a vote, the bill that would give the religious-nationalist coalition more control over appointments of judges, an opposition lawmaker draped an Israeli flag on the chairman in protest.


    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.