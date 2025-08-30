Iran arrests eight over alleged ties to Israel's Mossad

Iran's Revolutionary Guards arrested eight people accused of passing sensitive military information to Israel's Mossad amid the June airstrikes

Reuters|
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday they had arrested eight people suspected of trying to transmit the coordinates of sensitive sites and details about senior military figures to Mossad, Iranian state media reported.
They are accused of having provided the information to the Mossad spy agency during Israel's air war on Iran in June, when it attacked Iranian nuclear facilities and killed top military commanders as well as civilians in the worst blow to the Islamic Republic since the 1980s war with Iraq.
Operational footage released by Mossad shows precise missile strikes on Iranian air defense systems
(Video: Mossad)
Iran retaliated with barrages of missiles on Israeli military sites, infrastructure, and cities. The United States entered the war on June 22 with strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
Aguard's statement alleged that the suspects had received specialized training from Mossad via online platforms. It said they were apprehended in northeastern Iran before carrying out their plans, and that materials for making launchers, bombs, explosives, and booby traps had been seized.
1 View gallery
תיעוד מתקיפת מערכת הגנה האווירית האיראנית באמצעות טילים מדויקיםתיעוד מתקיפת מערכת הגנה האווירית האיראנית באמצעות טילים מדויקים
Mossad operatives during the surprise attack on Iran earlier this year
(Photo: Mossad)
State media reported earlier this month that Iranian police had arrested as many as 21,000 "suspects" during the 12-day war with Israel, though they did not say what these people had been suspected of doing.
Security forces conducted a campaign of widespread arrests and also stepped up their street presence during the brief war that ended in a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.
Iran has executed at least eight people in recent months, including nuclear scientist Rouzbeh Vadi, hanged on August 9 for passing information to Israel about another scientist killed in Israeli airstrikes.
Human rights groups say Iran uses espionage charges and fast-tracked executions as tools for broader political repression.
