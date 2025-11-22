Fire breaks out at Jerusalem hospital, firefighters evacuating patients

Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out Sunday night at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.
According to the National Fire and Rescue Service, the emergency call reached its 102 hotline shortly before 9 p.m. Crews from the capital region were dispatched to the scene and located the fire in the hospital’s basement level, floor minus two, in the laundry room.
Firefighters are working to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading. Additional teams are searching other floors. Because smoke is entering the building, floors 3 and 4 are now being evacuated, the service said.