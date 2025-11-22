Fire breaks out at Jerusalem hospital, firefighters evacuating patients

Firefighters are responding to a blaze that broke out at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, where crews located the fire in a basement laundry room and are evacuating upper floors as smoke spreads through the building

Gilad Cohen
Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out Sunday night at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.
According to the National Fire and Rescue Service, the emergency call reached its 102 hotline shortly before 9 p.m. Crews from the capital region were dispatched to the scene and located the fire in the hospital’s basement level, floor minus two, in the laundry room.
(Photo: Ido Erez)
Firefighters are working to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading. Additional teams are searching other floors. Because smoke is entering the building, floors 3 and 4 are now being evacuated, the service said.
