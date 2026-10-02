Two injured in crop-dusting helicopter crash in Wadi Ara | Footage from scene

Two people were injured Friday morning in the crash of a crop-dusting helicopter in Wadi Ara. One of the victims was trapped and rescue efforts were underway, with initial reports indicating that he was in serious condition. The second was rescued conscious and in moderate condition. The aircraft caught fire, sending heavy smoke rising from the crash site.

Initial report: One injured in light aircraft crash in Wadi Ara





The report was received at 9:12 a.m. by Magen David Adom’s 101 emergency hotline in the Sharon region. MDA EMTs and paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

Gallery The crash site in Wadi Ara





The crash site in Wadi Ara ( Photo: MDA Operational Documentation )





The crash site in Wadi Ara ( Photo: MDA Operational Documentation )

Initial reports indicated that one of the injured people, who was trapped, was in serious condition, but he was later pronounced dead.

Numerous officers from the Iron police station were dispatched to the scene. Police said: “Following the incident, Route 65 was closed to vehicle traffic in the area, and officers directed traffic to alternative routes. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and follow police instructions.” After firefighters brought the blaze under control, the road was reopened to traffic.

The Coastal District of Israel Fire and Rescue Services said: “At 9:13 a.m., a report was received at the Coastal District control center regarding an aircraft crash in an open area near Kafr Qara. According to initial reports, the aircraft crashed in an open area and subsequently caught fire. Firefighters from the Hadera station were dispatched to the area and are working to locate the crash site and reach the scene.”

Following the aircraft crash, the fire that broke out at the scene spread to a nearby wooded area. Israel Fire and Rescue Services said: “The forces were divided into several tasks. One team is operating around the aircraft, while the remaining firefighters are working to contain the woodland fire and prevent it from spreading toward nearby homes.”