'That's all Arabs are worth': Israeli motorist caught abusing bus driver

A motorist was caught on camera spitting at a bus driver in northern Israel, while shouting racial abuse in his direction.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Footage of the incident shows the man using his vehicle to block the bus from moving, exiting the car and spitting on the bus window right where the driver was sitting. He was heard shouting: "That's what you're worth. You and all the Arabs."

Man spits at bus driver, shouting racial slur ( Footage: Koah Laovdim )

A complaint was filed with the police following the incident.

The driver, who drove the Egged 76 bus line, embarked on the drive from Haifa's Grand Canyon station and attempted to integrate into traffic when a car in the next lane began honking at him. While initially trying to ignore it, things escalated when the man used his car to block the lane the bus was driving on, proceeding to exit the vehicle and spit at the bus before getting back in his car and driving off.

"Instead of focusing on the road I have to deal with this hothead?" the driver said. "I let it go this time, but I expect the police to look into this."

Tam Promovitsch, from Koah LaOvdim (Power to the Workers) labor union organization, said: "Public transportation drivers in Israel are left to fend for themselves, along with the passengers. They're at the bottom of the food chain. Private motorists allow themselves to park at bus stops and force drivers to disembark passengers in compromising locations."

1 View gallery The man caught on camera going back to his car after spitting at driver ( Photo: Koah Laovdim )

"Every argument in traffic puts people's lives at risk. How is it possible that these drivers aren't defined as public workers? We're committed to working with Transportation Minister Miri Regev to combat this violence, starting with acknowledging that all bus drivers are public workers."